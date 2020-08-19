Michael McDowell: Would a Biden presidency be better for Ireland in particular?

There is general agreement in Europe that an end to the presidency of Donald Trump cannot come soon enough for a whole series of reasons, including the re-establishment of multilateralism and an end to the chaotic and aggressive aspects of his international economic policies. After all he seems to loathe the EU. Few now write about his earlier open and enthusiastic support for European politicians who wanted their countries to leave the union. It is easy to imagine that Joe Biden would re-establish a partnership relationship with the EU.

But that general preference for a Biden presidency raises a different question for Irish people. Would a Biden presidency be better for Ireland in particular? Would his White House be more interested in Ireland in a benign way than Trump’s appears to be?