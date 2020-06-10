Michael McDowell: What is ‘the science’ politicians must follow?
No authoritative unitary understanding of Covid-19 epidemiological risks exists
Some argue all the sacrifices will be undermined if the control measures are relaxed and there is a second wave of infection. Photograph: Diamond Sky Images
The publication of an open letter signed by 1,000 citizens, including members of our scientific and healthcare community poses a political problem for whoever is in government in the coming weeks and months.
The signatories are demanding the Government doubles down on repressing coronavirus with a view to hunting it to extinction on the island of Ireland.