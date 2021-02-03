Michael McDowell: What impetuous zeal explains EU’s article 16 debacle?

The demands of the news cycle are notorious. But we rely on senior figures in government, whether elected or unelected, not to succumb to their addiction for short-term approbation and to get things right. The euro-debacle over article 16 of the Irish Protocol was a case in point.

The European Commission is not elected. It is supposed to be collegiate. It is supposed to act in the collective interests of the union and its member states. But it put its own image before its duty to act carefully and with consideration. Why?