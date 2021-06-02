Michael McDowell: Tulsa racial pogrom resonates 100 years later

While we remember events of 100 years ago which led to an independent Irish state, and while we are preparing to commemorate the disastrous civil war which followed, it is worthwhile to remember events which took place 100 years ago this week in Oklahoma in the United States. What is now known as the Tulsa massacre makes very hard reading even today. America in the aftermath of the first World War (a war decided in the ultimate by American intervention) was a nation convulsed by the darkest of struggles for racial supremacy.

People like me who remember the civil-rights movements of the late 1950s and early 1960s recall footage of Klansmen burning crosses in the deep south. The outcome of the struggle for civil rights led by Martin Luther King and ultimately by President Lyndon Johnson, seemed to be a vindication of good over evil. But what is not generally understood these days is the massive rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan which took place in the US in the aftermath of the first World War, documented by historian Thomas Pegram among others.