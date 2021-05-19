Michael McDowell: Time to reopen out democracy
During pandemic there’s been little or no supervision of governmental function
‘It isn’t just a matter of the Convention Centre ceasing to be our sepulchral Dáil chamber.’ TDs settling in to the new venue on June 27th, 2020.
Now that building sites are reopened and retail is returning to normal, the question arises as to how our democratic institutions have performed and will perform in the wake of the pandemic.
Assuming that the Indian variant of the virus does not derail reopening our social and economic lives, we must examine how our democracy has functioned during the pandemic.