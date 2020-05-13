Michael McDowell: Spend public money as you wish, it's only a massive fiscal crisis
Talk of €1bn a year on single-use PPE and extra €20m for Dublin City Council depot is unreasonable amid fiscal crisis
Ibec is proposing that the Dart interconnector between Connolly and Heuston stations be fast-tracked to help reboot the economy but that will require a redesign of Metrolink
While it may be trite to point out that it was far easier politically to get us into lockdown than it will be to get out of it, that does not mean that the economic, health and social damage being done by lockdown is sustainable or that ending lockdown as quickly as possible is not a matter of grave urgency.
Speculating about whether the Swedes are right or wrong in their response to Covid-19 is of limited use. Collectively, we supported the Government’s decision as to the steps needed to prevent a critical care tsunami overwhelming our hospital system. It seems to have worked. So far. But we must learn – not only from the Swedes’ experience – but from other states in Europe as to what, for example, the risk to teachers is in reopening schools.