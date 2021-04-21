Michael McDowell: Puppet masters won’t allow any Sinn Féin apology for Mountbatten
Sinn Féin politicians not free to apologise for or condemn IRA actions
Funerary politics have their own particular potential. In the middle of a pandemic, so many ordinary citizens have been denied the opportunity to accord to their loved ones the honour and ceremonial of what is part of Irish culture – a decent funeral.
In a gesture of solidarity with so many families, the British royal family held a strange hybrid between a Covid-compliant family funeral and a scaled-down military ceremonial for the monarch’s consort.