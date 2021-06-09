Michael McDowell: Pedestrianising streets is easy part of change

Reimagining our urban buildings and the inner city is our real planning challenge

Michael McDowell

We need an agency with the vision of Baron Haussmann – who renovated Paris in the second half of the 19th century – to reconfigure our inner suburbs.

The recent opinion piece by Richard Herriott of the Kolding Design School in Denmark makes a compelling case for a radical rethink of how we plan and build our cities. He argues that tower blocks are not the answer to our housing crisis and that comprehensive redevelopment of inner suburbs is required.

I add a third argument. We need a hands-on positive urban redevelopment agency instead of the present piecemeal, passive planning control approach.

