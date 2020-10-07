Michael McDowell: Nphet allowed get too big for its boots

It was inevitable, in some respects, that the relationship between Nphet and the Government would reach a point of crisis. It was inexcusable for the Government and the nation to learn on the Sunday evening 9pm news that the move to Level 5 was being mooted for the following day.

It was, no matter how you call it, a political hand-grenade thrown into the Cabinet room. Nphet must have understood its effect. Was what done was a deliberate stratagem to impose its will on the Government and through it on the people.