Michael McDowell: No serious unionist politician would discuss a united Ireland
In a referendum a majority would vote by a margin of 60:40 or perhaps even 2:1 to stay in the UK
Nationalist Ireland may have to accept that its aspiration for unification will, at best, have to be articulated in a unilateral rather than bilateral process.
The idea that people who favour a united Ireland should say nothing on the subject is ludicrous. There simply can’t be an important area of social, political and economic controversy on which there is some form of omerta.
But vacuous and ill-thought-out rhetoric about a united Ireland is more or less useless in present circumstances. In fact it can be, in the true sense of the phrase, worse than useless. It aggravates things to no useful end.