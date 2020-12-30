Michael McDowell: New housing process will allow ugly and dysfunctional development
A perfect political storm is gathering as younger voters feel exploited on housing
It is not for want of alternative models that our political class has struggled to deliver results. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA
The Government has fixed a target of building 25,000 homes in 2021. On top of an output of 18,000 for 2020, a year of pandemic crisis, this new target is good news, and it will be even better if it is reached or exceeded.
Massive progress on homebuilding is a political imperative. We need to have a sustained annual rate of at least 28,000 if we are to meet our housing needs.