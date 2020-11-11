Michael McDowell: It’s much too soon to dance on Trump’s grave

I don’t intend dancing on Donald Trump’s grave. The simple reason is that he is not dead politically and remains in office. There is absolutely no reason to believe that an egotist of his proportions is minded to accept the verdict of the American people so clearly expressed in the popular vote and in the state-based Electoral College. On the contrary, he has been laying the ground for disputing the outcome of the election for months now.

The simple fact is that he has received the most votes of any losing candidate in US presidential history. Nearly half of the electorate voted to give him four more years in the White House. That fact alone demonstrates that a very substantial proportion of American citizens has a seriously distorted understanding of world politics (if they even care about them) and the role of America in combatting tyrannies and totalitarianism by fostering an alliance among all of the world’s liberal democracies and propagating the values upon which they are based.