Men need to stop trying to be our allies and just listen this time

I live in London, in fact I used to live just around the corner from Poynders Road, where Sarah Everard was last seen alive. And as you might expect of a 25-year-old woman who lives in London, many of my friends are also young women, some of whom still live just around the corner from Poynders Road.

The tragedy of Everard’s murder has been felt deeply. The disappearance of a 33-year-old woman walking home through a typical London neighbourhood is as shocking as it is infinitesimally rare. That an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with her murder has compounded that shock and dismay. And, the irony of the aftermath – a vigil on Saturday night descending into violence, best captured by photographs of women being pushed to the ground by the Met Police – is not lost on anyone.