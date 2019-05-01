Mediahuis are in for a shock at INM

The early morning news bulletins were unambiguous: Denis O’Brien and Dermot Desmond had approved the takeover by Mediahuis of Independent News & Media, where they held “almost 45 percent of the shares between them.” O’Brien had almost twice the shareholding of Desmond.

Approval, in any walk of life, it is safe to say, is something sought from those in control. In takeover matters, it is particularly so.

It’s always good to see a jaded canard laid to rest. Who knew? O’Brien was in control all this time.

For seven long years, since the INM agm of 2012, where O’Brien’s long-time business associate Leslie Buckley became chairman of the board, INM took an official line: O’Brien does not control INM.

Despite clear signs to the contrary of interference at editorial level and interference at corporate level, the pretence persisted.

The mantra – Denis O’Brien does not control INM – became a tortuous mind game that few could withstand .

Seven years is how long it takes for a major molecular transformation to be complete. And for seven years that mantra permeated every level of activity in the group, sweeping away the ethos of its previous major shareholder, Tony O’Reilly.

And it mattered.

Free press

Democracy needs a pluralist and free press. A newspaper group, like any organism, is not perfect, but for all its faults, the previous iteration had respect for journalists and journalism.

In the profound molecular transformation of the last seven year, many good people including excellent journalists and managers lost heart. And they can’t be blamed: unedifying – even humiliating – practices, well document by former journalists including myself, became the norm.

Mystifyingly, with a few honourable exceptions like Catherine Murphy and Lucinda Creighton, politicians had little heart for challenging the potential lack of pluralism in Irish media.

Concerns over media concentration were met with paralysis, to the point where the clear and immediate threat to democracy seemed less than the major media shareholder who was found by the Moriarty tribunal to have made payments to a Government minister, Michael Lowry, who assisted him in winning a mobile phone licence in 1995 that was the foundation of his fortune.

The Mediahuis takeover will be a culture shock. For Mediahuis as well as INM. The media company are taking on a traumatised organisation, which faces serial litigation by current and former employees for breaches of their data as well as other matters and is currently under investigation by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement.

The fact is, these are matters which can be sorted. Paying off litigants will undoubtedly be factored in to the takeover costs. The ODCE investigation will proceed and in any case it wasn’t under their watch.

Strategic errors

Matters of morale and leadership are harder to tackle. The relentless hollowing out of talent leaves INM weakened in several areas of serious journalism. But given proper focus this may be speedily reversed. The strategic errors around the digital project may prove trickier.

A defining strategy of the O’Brien regime lay in the relationship between traditional media (print ) and the new media (digital). A decision was made to prioritise digital, and the strategy was called digital first. This could have worked out fine if the right decisions were made. But digital first was profoundly flawed.

INM opted for click-based journalism, thereby bringing it downmarket. The idea of click-based journalism is already redundant . And you don’t need to be a marketing genius to know that when you bring a product downmarket it is almost impossible to bring it back up. Added to that, the market is always reluctant to pay for what was once given free.

Introduce a paywall

It is undoubtedly the intention of Mediahuis to introduce a paywall. But journalistic quality is the sine qua non of a pay wall and that will prove extremely difficult to achieve in an organisation which has not prioritised talent for some years now.

By bringing their online content downmarket INM have handed Mediahuis a gargantuan task.

But Mediahuis is a young, energetic company. They do not even need a reforming zeal to change the ethos of INM. The world from which they come is a world which would seem like an Arcadian fantasy to workers in INM,

The concept of social partnership was invented in the Netherlands and the Dutch have a long history of social dialogue. That means employers talking to unions, (remember them?)

Recent studies show the Netherlands to be third in Europe (after Sweden and Denmark) for workers rights and work-life balance.

Mediahuis say their ethos is underpinned by an “unreserved belief in independent and quality journalism”. They say many more things which must be music to the ears of those whose morale has been bettered.

But I am prepared that those words, “commitment to independent and quality journalism” will be enough to lift the hearts of the many excellent journalists and managers left in INM.

They would be for me. Anne Harris is a former editor of the Sunday Independent