In an age when injustices perpetrated in the past are regarded as important current news, there is something decidedly odd about the virtual silence that continues to surround the hounding from office just five years ago of Alan Shatter, one of the best ministers for justice in the history of the State.

Almost all of the claims and allegations that ultimately forced Shatter’s resignation from office in 2014 have been discredited or shown to be entirely false by judicial inquiries and decisions handed down by the Court of Criminal Appeal and the Supreme Court.