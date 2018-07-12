The departure of Boris Johnson and David Davis from the British cabinet is good news for Ireland but it poses a new set of challenges for the Government in Dublin. The task now is to find a more conciliatory approach towards British concerns to ensure the softest possible Brexit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney have gained lots of brownie points with the public over the past year by taking a tough line with the United Kingdom, particularly over the border backstop, but the time for grandstanding is over.