Search
Newsletters
Crossword
Notices
My Account
Subscribe
Sign In
The Irish Times
Wed, Sep 18, 2019
The Irish Times
News
Sport
Business
Opinion
Life & Style
Culture
More
Video
Podcasts
Executive Jobs
Search
Subscribe
My Account
Sign In
Opinion
Editorials
Letters
Columnists
An Irishman's Diary
Opinion & Analysis
Martyn Turner
We use cookies to personalise content, target and report on ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic.
For more information see our
Cookie Policy
.
×
Martyn Turner
Wednesday September 18th, 2019
8 minutes ago
Subscribe.
More from The Irish Times
Opinion
Noel Grealish’s views of asylum seekers are based on myth
Opinion
Noel Grealish’s views of asylum seekers are based on myth
Opinion
President’s comments on Defence Forces pay crossed the line
Opinion
Thinspiring words: Are Sally Rooney’s heroines too skinny?
Sponsored
South Africa: wildlife, wine country and out-of-this-world adventure awaits
'A short-term business loan can be an ideal way to pay your tax bill'
Nord Anglia Dublin: Instilling a love for physical activity in its students
Did you think festival season was over? It’s only just beginning
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In
I agree to the
Terms & Conditions
,
community standards
and
Privacy Policy
SIGN IN
Forgot password?
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can
Sign In
.
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our
community standards
.
Screen Name Selection
Hello
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our
community standards
.
Only letters, numbers, periods and hyphens are allowed in screen names.
CONFIRM
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.
SUBMIT
Sign In
Your Comments
Sign In
Sign Out
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the
Community Standards
. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out
this form
. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.
Editorials
The Irish Times view on beef dispute: Give the deal a chance
The Irish Times view of online political advertising: Democracy under attack
Subscriber Only
Fintan O’Toole: For the first time since 1171, Ireland is more powerful than Britain
Cliff Taylor: We should be glad Dublin house prices are falling
David McWilliams: What the world’s megacities can teach Dublin
Our Columnists
Oliver Callan
Oliver Callan: DUP objections to NI-only backstop are phoney
Una Mullally
Una Mullally: Dublin city in an advanced stage of decay
David McWilliams
David McWilliams: What the world’s megacities can teach Dublin
Pat Leahy
Pat Leahy: Fine Gael pivoting back to Brexit and Border realities
Letters
Suicide and bereavement
If Dublin win six?
Governing in the dark
Time to listen to Defence Forces
Coming to terms with Brexit
Dublin and gentrification
Religion in schools
Assessing David Cameron’s legacy
Increase in the price of oil
No-deal Brexit poses threat to policing
Most Read
1
Tina Turner: ‘I had a terrible life. I just kept going. You just keep going’
2
Lyme disease: The paramedic took one look and said, ‘You need a doctor now’
3
Demi Moore: ‘My life unravelled. I had no career. No relationship’
4
Brexit: Non-EU family of UK citizens in Ireland get ‘worrying’ letters
5
Fintan O’Toole: Ireland’s Apple appeal is a disastrous miscalculation
Real news has value
SUBSCRIBE
For the best site experience please enable JavaScript in your browser settings
Sign In
Sign In
Forgot Password?
Don't have an account?
Subscribe
Subscriber Only Articles
The ePaper
Subscriber Rewards
Subscriber Tour
Breaking news app
My Account
eBooks
Email Newsletters
Crossword Club
Newspaper Archive
Sign Out
SUBSCRIBE
Wed 18/9/2019
News
Rugby World Cup
Brexit
Ireland
World
Politics
Crime & Law
Health
Education
Subscriber Only
No Child 2020
Sport
Rugby World Cup
Gaelic Games
Soccer
Rugby
Golf
Racing
Other Sports
Women in Sport
Comment
Business
Budget 2020
The Economy
Your Money
Companies
Technology
Work
Commercial Property
Comment
Opinion
Editorials
Letters
Columnists
An Irishman's Diary
Opinion & Analysis
Martyn Turner
Life & Style
Food & Drink
Homes & Property
Health & Family
People
Travel
Motors
Fashion
Abroad
Culture
Books
Film
Music
Stage
Art & Design
TV, Radio, Web
Tuarascáil
More
You are what you read
eBooks
Offers
Jobs
Family Notices
Competitions
Video
Podcasts
Inside Politics
The Women's Podcast
Inside Business
Added Time
World View
Back to Yours
The Irish Times Book Club
Executive Jobs
Crosswords
Newsletters
Notices
Forgot Password?
Sign In
Invalid email or password.
Not an Irish Times subscriber?
Subscribe
Subscriber Only Articles
Specially selected and available only to our subscribers
Subscriber Rewards
Exclusive offers, discounts and invitations
Subscriber Tour
Explore the features of your subscription
Crossword Club
Digital Simplex and Crosaire crosswords
Newspaper Archive
150 years of Irish Times journalism
My Account
Manage your account
eBooks
Carefully curated selections of Irish Times writing
Email Newsletters
Sign up to get the stories you want delivered to your inbox
The ePaper
An exact digital replica of the printed paper
Breaking news app
Our
Apple and Android
app
s
to read on the go
Sign Out