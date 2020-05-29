Lockdown must be eased to stop Ireland returning to the 1980s

Stephen Collins: State will be plunged into worst of all worlds if action is not taken

Stephen Collins

Leo Varadkar: has made a number of comments indicating that he would like to speed up the current plan for a return to normality. Photograph: Photocall Ireland/PA

If the Government doesn’t move to ease the lockdown measures soon the country will find itself in the worst of all possible worlds: ever increasing damage to the economy and society accompanied by mass disobedience that will make a mockery of the rules in any case.

Already it is clear from cursory observation that public behaviour is changing. While most people are still observing social distancing many have abandoned the two-metre rule in their daily interactions and have made the unilateral decision that one metre or so is sufficient.

