There have been calls to implement restrictions on pornographic content in the wake of the sentencing of two boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel. Frequent pornography use has often been presented as an explanation for sexual crimes, especially when the motive for these crimes are particularly hard to fathom.

Sensationalist headlines which misconstrue pornography research findings have contributed to moral panic over the impact of porn on young peoples’ lives. Yet, pornography use is common in Ireland, and thankfully, events such as this are extremely rare.