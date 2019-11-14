Link between porn and sexual aggression not clear cut

Pornography use is linked to sexual aggression, but only among teenagers predisposed to violence

Kate Dawson

Pornography use is common in Ireland, and thankfully, events such as this are extremely rare. Photograph: iStock

There have been calls to implement restrictions on pornographic content in the wake of the sentencing of two boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel. Frequent pornography use has often been presented as an explanation for sexual crimes, especially when the motive for these crimes are particularly hard to fathom.

Sensationalist headlines which misconstrue pornography research findings have contributed to moral panic over the impact of porn on young peoples’ lives. Yet, pornography use is common in Ireland, and thankfully, events such as this are extremely rare.

