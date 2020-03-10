It should be obvious by now how serious things are here with Covid-19. It should also be obvious that it is not an Italian problem. What we have is a truly dramatic situation,which the government is trying hard to manage and contain.

Things will get a lot worse before they get better. Hindsight will tell us the entire country should have been shut down sooner but that is of little help to Italy now though it should be of use to other countries that are a few weeks behind and that really must learn from the Italian example.