Life in Lockdown: Italy has changed utterly
We are simply a week or two ahead of other countries
A tourist wearing a respiratory mask as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, walks past the closed Colisseum monument in Rome on March 10, 2020.(Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)
An Italian Carabinieri police officer, wearing a respiratory mask as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, performs driving permission controls in Milan on March 10, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A glimpse of half-empty Venice, Italy, 10 March 2020. In an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.EPA/ANDREA BUOSO
It should be obvious by now how serious things are here with Covid-19. It should also be obvious that it is not an Italian problem. What we have is a truly dramatic situation,which the government is trying hard to manage and contain.
Things will get a lot worse before they get better. Hindsight will tell us the entire country should have been shut down sooner but that is of little help to Italy now though it should be of use to other countries that are a few weeks behind and that really must learn from the Italian example.