Sir, – In light of the recent plea for funding for Dublin Zoo, it is my opinion that zoos are institutions holding wild animals in captivity and therefore are cruel. We complain when we are asked to lockdown for our own benefit, even though we can walk up to five kilometres.

These animals are in an unnatural environment with little freedom. This is for the enjoyment of us humans.

We should re-evaluate the whole zoo system. – Yours, etc,

RENA LEWIS,

Ennis,

Co Clare.