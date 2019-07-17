Zimbabwe and the Commonwealth

Sir, – I am disappointed with the Zimbabwean officials who have come to the UK lobbying for Zimbabwe to be readmitted to the Commonwealth.

They were pretending that the situation in Zimbabwe is normal when the Zanu-PF government is mistreating its citizens by failing to provide basic water services and electricity and creating an environment where freedom of speech is not tolerated. If common sense is to stand a chance in the Commonwealth, the readmission of Zimbabwe should not be entertained until the issue of human rights violations is addressed effectively. – Yours, etc,

TAPIWA MUSKWE,

London.