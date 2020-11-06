Zero Covid – theory and reality

Sir, – I’m grateful to the Irish Times for the frequent exposure to the ideas of Zero Covid advocates (Letters, November 4th).

Though I share their abhorrence of the current policy of stop-start lockdowns, their proposed solution, with blithe references to weekly testing, mandatory isolation and coronavirus certificates, is chilling.

Perhaps to help people get a fuller understanding of what they propose, one of your Zero Covid correspondents might explain how their policy would deal with members of the public who politely refuse their kind offer of a coronavirus test. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN

BRUCE,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.