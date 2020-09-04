Zero-Covid status – what then?

Sir, – It is difficult to ascertain from David McConnell’s article what his aspirations are for Irish society to deal with Covid-19, or what economic trade-offs we might face to achieve them (“Zero Covid must be the aim of Ireland’s health authorities”, Opinion & Analysis, , September 3rd). He describes it as disappointing that we haven’t been given any “detailed evidence” by the HSE that “eliminating Covid-19 is not realistic”. Oddly, three lines later, he states, “of course it is not realistic to eliminate the virus”, as it if this fact were self-evident.

He then details the experience of New Zealand as if Ireland were a similar place. A few basic points illustrate major relevant differences, however. New Zealand is several hours flight from any other jurisdiction, and its population of almost five million holds just 2.9 million passports. Ireland has hundreds of big and small roads which cross the border to Northern Ireland, roads which we are culturally, politically and ideologically committed to keeping open. Despite a similar population, there are about 10 million Irish passports in circulation – thus many people who travel widely and frequently call Ireland home. In typical years we receive over nine million tourists. Testing them all is probably not feasible, while our economy is highly reliant on them.

The ultimate problem of pursuing zero-Covid status, however, may be analogous to the question asked about the dog chasing the car – what would we do if we achieved the goal? Presumably we would have to resume normal business, as one of the most open economies in the world. What then? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale, Co Cork.