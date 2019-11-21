Youth mental health services

Sir, – Carl O’Brien’s article on the report on youth mental problems (Home News, November 19th) highlights that while career guidance may be available in schools, students have to attend outside “impersonal facilities” for mental health problems.

This problem could be solved if each school were provided with funding to pay for a self-employed counsellor to attend one afternoon a week.

The annual cost would be approximately €20 million a year, but the benefits for the emotional health of youth would be incalculable. – Yours, etc,

IAN Mc CABE,

Dublin 6.