Sir, – A couple of members of Young Fine Gael, at their own expense, went to the US for the Young America’s Foundation, a mainstream conservative conference, at which US vice-president Mike Pence was in attendance (“Young Fine Gael president criticised for attending conservative conference in US”, News, August 8th). This has resulted in widespread condemnation and calls for them to resign from Young Fine Gael.

It seems for all the talk of diversity and inclusivity that pepper the political discourse in his country, we have a long way to go in terms of real diversity and inclusivity. – Yours, etc,

PAUL

WILLIAMS,

Kilkee,

Co Clare.