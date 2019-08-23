Young FG – ‘just shup up and listen’?

Sir, – Kathy Sheridan’s advice is “just shup up and listen” (Opinion & Analysis, August 14th).

But that is what Killian Foley-Walsh of Young Fine Gael did: he attended a conservative conference in the United States to listen, not to speak. He is now being criticised by Sheridan (and others) for doing precisely what she advises.

The reality is that your columnist (and others) do not want Mr Foley-Walsh to listen; they want him (and the other politically incorrect) to vanish. – Yours, etc,

SETH BARRETT

TILLMAN,

Lecturer,

Department of Law,

Maynooth University,

Co Kildare.