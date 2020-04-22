Young, anxious and resilient

Sir, – In response to “Over half of young people feel anxious or stressed due to pandemic” (News, April 20th), young people are perceptive, and we are now seeing the second economic downturn in our lifetimes coming down the tracks.

We see many of our hopes and aspirations that were formed on the foundation of a stable and prosperous economy turning to dust, while we are also removed from the friends that much of our lives are anchored on.

We will be forgiven our current anxiety.

But our generation will overcome our current stress for we are strong minded and resilient young people. That fact must be stated and cannot be forgotten. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN DONELAN (16),

Garrynasillagh,

Killimor,

Co Galway.