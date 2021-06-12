You’ve got to know when to fold them

Sir, – I would like to sincerely thank the young mother who came to my rescue by opening a folded child’s buggy for me (first time using this new one) in Cappagh car park last Sunday.

As a retired senior,with a still functioning mechanical brain, I fought valiantly with the contraption, which to onlookers must have appeared like an octopus attempting to play a set of uilleann pipes, but failed miserably to find the hidden buttons.

All this while my two-year-old grandson is still in his car seat wondering what kind of a plonker is grandad!

I never had that problem with the pram, but then again in those days the pram was bigger than my car. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ROONEY,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.