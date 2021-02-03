Sir, – Terence Killeen’s interesting piece “The afterlife of Beckett’s best phrases” (Arts, February 1st) contains an error in one of the phrases he discusses. The final words of The Unnamable are “ . . . you must go on, (not “I must go on”) I can’t go on, I’ll go on.”

As bitter experience has taught me, it’s always wise to look up a quotation you are sure you know before committing it to paper.

No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better. – Yours, etc,

BARRY

McGOVERN,

Chapelizod.

Dublin 20.