You have been warned

Sir, – May I through the letter page of your newspaper address the Dublin Bay South candidates and their representatives?

I realise there are very important issues on the agenda for the byelection in Dublin Bay South and all candidates are promising the sun, the moon and the stars.

But here is a sure-fire way not to get my vote. Don’t turn up on my doorstep and ambush me in my “just getting out of bed gear” early on a Saturday morning. You know who you are who did same last Saturday. You will not be getting my vote! – Yours, etc,

MARY FitzGERALD,

Milltown,

Dublin 6.