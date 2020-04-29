You can take that to the bank

Sir, – Frank Neenan inquires, on behalf of friend, whether a visit to the local bottle bank is an essential journey (Letters, April 28th). I hope it is because the bottle bank is one of the few places where you are guaranteed a smashing time. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – Passing through Kinsale yesterday en route to work, where much conversation involved our good fortune at being frontline and thus to “feel normal”, I was surprised to encounter a long traffic jam. Completely static and blocking a road in a quiet part of a now very quiet town, it seemed remarkably incongruous. Driving past, I could see that the tailback tracked towards a bottle bank. Your letter writer can inform his friend that the need to make a significant deposit in such banks is absolutely an essential journey. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.