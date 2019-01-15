Yellow vests and the media

Sir, – Lara Marlowe informs us that gilets jaunes protesters deeply distrust the media and regard journalists as part of the elite (“ Yellow vests’ reactionary and populist traits not just a French problem”, Analysis, January 14th).

This distrust is understandable, given the smug leftist bubble that the modern media inhabits. Indeed, she reported only last week that “virtually everyone I know likes Macron and detests the gilets jaunes” (“Yellow vest riots are too close to home for city-dwelling elites”, Paris Letter, January 9th). – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside,

Dublin 13.