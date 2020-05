Sir, – In the interesting article “The Second Coming – An Irishman’s Diary on WB Yeats and the Spanish flu pandemic” (May 25th), Daniel Mulhall refers to John Butler Yeats’s friend Jeanne Robert Foster as a French Canadian poet. She was a poet from the mountainous northern New York area known as the Adirondacks. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA MAGEEAN,

Dewittville,

Québec,

Canada.