Sir, – When Jean-Paul Sartre said “L’enfer, c’est les autres” (Hell is other people), was he thinking of Grand Canal Dock station at peak travel times by any chance?

Between the biblical-scale throngs of Breakfast Roll Man in filthy hi-vis jackets and the shoving of relaxed-fit anoraked-up millennials insulated from each other by huge over-ear headphones, the station has to be the worst experience of the Dart commute. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook, Dublin 4.