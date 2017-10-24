World Health Organisation and Mugabe

Sir, – The appointment of Robert Mugabe as a goodwill ambassador for the World Health Organisation (WHO) makes most people wonder how the WHO made its decision. Mr Mugabe is not known for having espoused a sensible, well-funded public health policy in Zimbabwe, in fact the opposite is the case, and the decision to appoint him an ambassador, albeit now reversed, is perverse and has called into question how the WHO makes its decisions.

The WHO will not recover credibility until the decision-maker leaves the organisation. – Yours, etc,

LESLIE LAWLESS,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – It is not surprising that the deeply divisive and wholly disreputable Robert Mugabe had been selected as a goodwill ambassador for the World Health Organisation given the WHO’s strident pro-abortion advocacy to the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment. – Yours, etc,

DECLAN FITZPATRICK,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15,