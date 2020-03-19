Working remotely

Sir, – I see that Karlin Lillington (Business Opinion, March 12th), among others, is urging us to work remotely.

Whatever about during the present crisis, the disadvantages of working from home need to be realised. In very many cases, employees need to be able to connect with other employees in order to do their work; that is not always possible for those who work remotely.

The other disincentive to getting a response to a phone call is the practice of “ringing back”, if the person at the end of the line is not available. Quite often this does not happen.

When I ran a small office, as Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral, I made sure that the phone was always answered by a person. Needless to say, that did not survive my retirement. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT MacCARTHY,

Dublin 8.