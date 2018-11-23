Sir, – Flann O’Brien would surely have appreciated your front-page headline for all its irony: “More foreign workers needed ‘to meet housing demand’”(News, November 21st). If this wasn’t so serious a problem facing our country, it would indeed be very funny. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN O’HARA,

Ballincollig,

Co Cork.

Sir, – The recently published ESRI research on the housing and construction industries concludes that Ireland needs more foreign construction workers to meet the housing demand. These workers will require accommodation, which will in turn trigger additional requirements for foreign workers to come and work in the construction industry. The latter will, naturally, need accommodation, requiring more foreign workers, ad infinitum. – Yours, etc,

DENIS RYAN,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – Where will these workers live while they heroically solve our housing crisis? – Yours, etc,

DEREK MacHUGH,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.