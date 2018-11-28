Work, stress and alcohol

Sir, – A new ESRI study identified that 17 per cent of Irish workers experience either an emotional or time-pressure stress at work (“Workers more likely to be stressed by emotional demands and bullying”, News, November 27th).

In April this year, the HSE published The Untold Story: Harms Experienced in the Irish Population Due to Others (Hope, Barry & Byrne, 2018), which identified that one in seven Irish workers reported harm due to co-workers drinking.

Might the negative effects of this also be the source of stress to many in the workplace? – Yours, etc,

EUNAN McKINNEY,

Head of Communications and Advocacy,

Alcohol Action Ireland,

Coleraine House,

Coleraine Street, Dublin 7.