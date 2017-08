Sir, – Please, please stop calling me a homemaker! Who came up with this title? Every time I hear it, I have this image of me sitting at home making little cakes or sewing frilly curtains (no offence intended to all those people who can make nice things). Staying at home involves so much more than “making things”. I want to be called a home manager. That title is much more appropriate as it says it all. – Yours, etc,

C MAGUIRE,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.