Words to change lives

Sir, – Reading Michael Commane’s article (Thinking Anew, July 18th) about the power of words, I am spurred to write a few words in favour of the part of the HSE which monitors and looks after special needs adults in our society.

I have a brother in his late 60s in sheltered accommodation of the highest quality. The past four months have been challenging for all concerned. Their motto is “Love and respect in every action”.

What a huge difference it would make in the life of every human being whether in Brazil or Hollywood if the whole world adopted this miraculous dictum. – Yours, etc,

KAY LONG,

Ballincollig, Cork.