Words for the wind

Sir, – Further to Frank McNally’s “The 50 Irish words for wind” (An Irishman’s Diary, October 18th), here in the borderlands of Donegal, with harsh winds blowing from the northeast, a patient once told me, “That’s the sort of wind that would follow you into the bed”.

I don’t think Met Éireann could describe it any better. – Yours, etc,

Dr PAUL ARMSTRONG,

Lifford,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – To the list of Irish winds, I suggest adding Katherine Tynan’s “April airs” – unless the fact that they are “abroad” disqualifies them!

Also Yeats’s “bitter black wind that blows from the left hand” can hardly be kept out. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DRURY,

Brussels.