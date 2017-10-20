Words for the wind

Sir, – Further to Frank McNally’s “The 50 Irish words for wind” (An Irishman’s Diary, October 18th), a wind from the south with a honeyed mouth. – Yours, etc,

DAN V O CONNOR,

Rathmore,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – Frank McNally missed the lazy wind – the one that would rather go through you than around you. – Yours, etc,

EILIS LYNCH,

Ashbourne,

Co Meath.

Sir, – Your columnist omitted the sí gaoithe (fairy wind), which used to disturb hay in the meadow but now disturbs only the Healy-Raes. – Yours, etc,

JOE GLEESON,

Nenagh,

Co Tipperary.