Words for the wind
Sir, – Further to Frank McNally’s “The 50 Irish words for wind” (An Irishman’s Diary, October 18th), a wind from the south with a honeyed mouth. – Yours, etc,
DAN V O CONNOR,
Rathmore,
Co Kerry.
Sir, – Frank McNally missed the lazy wind – the one that would rather go through you than around you. – Yours, etc,
EILIS LYNCH,
Ashbourne,
Co Meath.
Sir, – Your columnist omitted the sí gaoithe (fairy wind), which used to disturb hay in the meadow but now disturbs only the Healy-Raes. – Yours, etc,
JOE GLEESON,
Nenagh,
Co Tipperary.