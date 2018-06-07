Women of the Magdalene laundries
Sir, – President Michael D Higgins is worthy of his elevated position as representative of all of the Irish people. A case in point is his reception for the women of the Magdelene laundries at the Áras (News, June 5th).
His speech to the women was moving, and indeed hard-hitting, noting the State policies that shirked responsibilities and allowed mistreatment of citizens.
Mr Higgins continues to show, as he has from his first day in office, that he is a true patriot. – Yours, etc,
ROBERT SULLIVAN,
Bantry, Co Cork.