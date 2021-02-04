Women in the church

Sir, – I welcome the new Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell, and look forward to fresh thinking in the diocese (News, February 3rd).

Archbishop Farrell speaks of “the risk of relegating the baptised to a subordinate role . . . keeping them on the edges of church life”.

Can I remind everyone that this is where women currently are, and it looks as if that is where we will be, if church leaders don’t do something to recognise that women are equal to men in the Catholic Church. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.