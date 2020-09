Sir, – It is with a weary heart I write this. The letter by Cora Richardson was very impressive (September 12th). I agree with every word she wrote.

As a practising Catholic, I find it very hard to swallow the second-class treatment of women in the church.

Unfortunately, I cannot see any light at the end of the tunnel.

My only hope is that younger and more energetic women than I will continue the struggle. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET LYNG,

New Ross,

Co Wexford.