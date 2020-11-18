Women and NI politics

Sir, – Emma de Souza (Opinion & Analysis, November 13th) decries the apparent actuality that women are under-represented in Northern Ireland’s political institutions; although she readily acknowledges that both the First and Deputy First minister in the Stormont Executive are women; and that three of the five main parties in Northern Ireland are led by women. However, she neglects to mention the not insignificant fact that over 50 per cent of the Executive’s key positions are also held by women. Such a state of affairs would hardly qualify as a blatant example of “gender-based discrimination”. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.