Sir, – What of the letters that don’t grace the page? In my mind, I picture the editor quietly tutting at choice language (“feck it” and such like); raging at verse (fools – check the rules); head-scratching at letters that are too long, too rambling, too ill-conceived, too self-promoting and that sport the overused exclamation mark at the end. This letter is probably a good example! – Yours, etc,

MARY FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.