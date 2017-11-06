Witness history . . . repeat itself?

Sir, – I visited the GPO Witness History Exhibition recently. Among the posters displayed dating from 1916 was a copy of one that outlined “Five Points from the Labour Party”.

One of those points was “Well-built houses – to be provided at rents the workers can afford to pay”.

In light of the current housing crisis, rising rents, and sub-standard conditions for some of those renting, as depicted on RTÉ television last week, it is evident that this objective is as imperative now in 2017 as it was during 1916. – Yours, etc,

CLARE BALFE,

Dublin 7.