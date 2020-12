Sir, – According to Ronan McGreevy (Irishman’s Diary, December 22nd), the gospel of Matthew tells us that three wise men came from the east to worship Jesus. In fact there is no mention of how many were in the group. It only says, “wise men”; it doesn’t state their number. – Yours, etc,

JOHN DUNNE,

Enniscorthy,

Co Wexford.